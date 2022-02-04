The Horrors, Dream Wife and more added to Wide Awake 2022 line-up









Indie veterans The Horrors are just one of the 20 new additions to the line-up of the 2022 Wide Awake festival. The first edition of the new London festival was held last year in Brockwell Park in south London, where it will return this spring, running from May 27th-28th.

After revealing Primal Scream and Bicep as festival headliners, Wide Awake has now added another 20 artists to this year’s bill. Attendees will get the chance to see the likes of The Horrors, Dream Wife, Alex Cameron, Grove, Katy J Pearson, KEG, Harry James, Sorry, The Lounge Society, The Golden Dregs, and The Umlauts – all of whom have been added to the 2022 Wid Awake line-up.

In addition, the 2022 Wide Awake Fesitval bill boast performances by the likes of Croatian Amor, Elena Colombi, Fulu Miziki, Identified Patient, Kiara Scuro, Marcus Harris, Melts, Modern Woman and Vladimir Ivkovic.

The 20 new acts join previously-announced artists Caribou, Working Men’s Club, Leon Vynehall, Floating Points and Yard Act. Tickets are now on sale and you can find them and more information about Wide Awake Festival by visiting the festival’s website.

The return of The Horrors to the festival scene has been met with anticipation and surprise at the news that the group will be performing without keyboardist Tom Furse, who recently announced a break from touring for “the foreseeable future”.

The group addressed Furse’s absence in a recent statement: “We’ve spoken about how this will affect our live setup and have decided that we’re not going to replace Tom or enlist the services of a cyborg in his place – instead we are going to be playing as a four-piece from now on,” the band said in a statement. While the keyboardist will continue to record with the band, he said that it had “been clear for a while that touring life isn’t really for me,” concluding: “I’m just more of a maker than a performer.”

See the full line-up, below.