Yard Act and 99 other acts join The Great Escape 2022 line-up









Those of you hoping to spend the spring and summer exploring the den of mud and music that is the UK festival circuit will be pleased to hear that The Great Escape has just added 100 more acts to its 2022 line-up, including Yard Act, The Amazons, and, somewhat bizarrely, Rebecca Black.

Set to return to Brighton between May 11th-14th, everyone at The Great Escape Festival is hoping that this time the event will actually be able to go ahead. The festival’s organisers were forced to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions due to Covid-19 restrictions. However, people seem a little more optimistic about this year’s event, with organisers confirming the first 50 performers for the 2022 festival back in September.

Now, an additional 100 artists have joined the line-up for The Great Escape 2022. As well as Yard Act, The Amazons, and Rebecca Black, attendees will be able to catch sets by the likes of Baby Queen, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Phoebe Green, Dylan Fraser, English Teacher, Balming Tiger, Honeyglaze, Joe & The Shitboys and many more.

According to organisers, “there’s much more to come” for TGE 2022. You can find further information by visiting The Great Escape website. Its also been announced that a live showcase, The Road To The Great Escape, will take place in Glasgow and Dublin between May 6th-7th (Glasgow) and May 9th-10th (Dublin).

The new sister event will allow Scottish and Irish residents to see some of TGE’s “most exciting” homegrown talent, including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly and south London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert. Attendees will also be able to catch Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart, and English Teacher. You can see the full list of new additions for The Great Escape 2022 below.

The Great Escape additions:

Abby Roberts

Alex Amor

Azure Ryder

Baby Queen

Bad Waitress

Balimaya Project

Balming Tiger

Banks Arcade

Blair Davie

Bleach Lab

Bonnie Kemplay

Bryan’s Music Tears

Budjerah

Cat Burns

Christian Lee Huston

Coach Party

Coco And The Lost

Crawlers

Damos Room

Dead Pony

Downtown Kayoto

Dylan Fraser

Eli Smart

English Teacher

Enola Gay

Fitzroy Holt

Frankie Beetlestone

Gen & The Degenerates

Grace Cummings

Grove

Hmd

Honeyglaze

Illuminati Hotties

Indigo De Souza

Iris Gold

Joe & The Shitboys

Joy Anonymous

Kathleen Frances

Kathryn Joseph

Katy J Peason

Kiddus

Kings Elliot

Kynsy

L’objectif

Little Quirks

Lock-in

Lokoy

Lucy Gooch

Lucy Mcwilliams

Madi Saskia

Madison Cunningham

Malaki

Margo Cilker

Maria Bc

Mark Cake

Mattiel

Megan Wyn

Memes

Mickey Casllisto

Murman Tsuladze

Neone The Wonderer

Nutribe

Orions Belte

Panic Shack

Phoebe Green

Piri & Tommy Villiers

Pixey

Plumm

Porches

Porchlight

Portron Portron Lopez

Poutyface

Prima Queen

Quinzequinze

Rebecca Black

Rolla

Sad Boys Club

Shakira Alleyne

Sinead O’Brien

Soft Cult

Sofy

Sprints

Swim School

Taahliah

Tamzene

Team Picture

The Amazons

The Bobby Tenderloin Universe

The Byker Grove Fan Club

The Goa Express

The Let Go

The Shakes

The Vanns

Tommy Lefroy

Ultra Q

Vlure

Yard Act