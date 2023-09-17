The great hoax of Platinum Weird









Many artists have musical skeletons in their closet from the days when they were cutting their teeth in the business, or rather lack thereof. Billy Joel was once in a heavy metal duo called Attila that he describes as “psychedelic bullshit”, David Bowie was busy trying to change the world through the power of laughing gnomes before he found his knack, and Dave Stewart, before the Eurythmics, was part of the long-forgotten but wildly revered Platinum Weird.

The band consisted of Stewart, and the enigmatic American vocalist Erin Grace. To many of you, that name might not mean much, but to Stevie Nicks, she was an inspiration of style and sound that Fleetwood Mac will forever be indebted to. Together, Stewart and Grace crafted a melodic pop-rock sound that brought a rhythmic reverie to the depth of the blues.

They began laying this to tape in 1974, sheltered from the world in their artistic bubble which was only penetrated by the inspiration of their heroes. Then tragedy struck when one of their great icons passed. Not many people knew of Nick Drake’s music at the time, but Grace was one of them. The news devastated her. She withdrew from the studio and searched for solace in the world, eventually running away with Elton John’s boyfriend. The unnamed man broke it off with the Queen of Pop, and ran off with Grace, with whom he had been romantically entangled for a while, searching out a life away from music.

So, while their time in the studio back in 1974 might not have seen the light of day for the public. Those in the industry were privy to the mysterious tape, and the likes of Elton John, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr all basked in its brilliance. Annie Lennox was so impressed that it inspired her to recruit Stewart and soon the Eurythmics were born, leaving Platinum Weird and Grace as strange quirks in the sands of musical history, relics fated to be forgotten.

And then something peculiar happened: while working with the songwriter Kara DioGuardi, Stewart, having recently rediscovered the old masters for Platinum Weird, indulgently decided to take a trip down memory lane and play her one of the few surviving demos in the studio. To his amazement, somehow, DioGuardi started singing along. Perplexed, Stewart asked how the hell she knew it, and it turns out that DioGuardi’s neighbour growing up had been Erin Grace. And even more than that, her songwriting stewardship was the sole reason DioGuardi was in the music business today.

Rattled by this revelation, Stewart decided to heed the callings of fate and release the portion of the album that they managed to record in 1974 before Grace eloped with Elton John’s love interest. Alongside this came a VH1 Documentary on the mystic existence of the greatest band there never was…

Only it turned out that the existence of Platinum Weird was far more mystic, in the true palm-reading sense, than the documentary led you to believe. Something about this uncanny tale seemed amiss. Thus, sleuths got on the case and soon after the truth was revealed. Stewart and DioGuardi were, indeed, working with each other in 2004, but the Fleetwood Mac-esque demo played in the studio that day was all their own work. It was borne from a writing session between the pair aimed at providing songs for their Interscope labelmates, The Pussycat Dolls.

The boss, Jimmy Iovine, accepted that the material wasn’t quite what they were looking for. However, having once produced Fleetwood Mac himself, he appreciated the quality of the tracks they had mustered. So, he suggested that they finish the songs and release them into the world. But, naturally, ‘rejected songs by a songwriting duo for the Pussycat Dolls’ doesn’t read as the greatest press release. Understanding the importance of marketing as a label head in the 2000s, Iovine suggested that they concoct an elaborate marketing scheme first.

Stewart based Grace on a singer he once knew in Amsterdam, but aside from her name, everything else about their story was fabricated, cooked up in the same studio were Stewart and DioGuardi had concocted the entire discography of Platinum Weird. While that might sour things with a tinge of frustration, there is a level of elevated artistry about the scheme’s interplay of music’s role within society; it illuminates that it is not merely the songs that we are interested in, but the stories that go along with them. And going the extra mile to create a fake documentary is just the cherry on top.

The only bad play, if any, is that Stewart let the cat out of the bag too soon, revealing the truth moments after the documentary aired.