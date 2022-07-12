The Goon Sax announce break up









Australian indie-pop trio The Goon Sax have officially announced their break-up. The band informed fans of their dissolution, effectively immediately, on their social media accounts.

“To all friends of the Goon Sax we have some bittersweet news…after nine years of giving it our everything we’ve decided to draw the curtain on this band. It’s taken us places stranger, more beautiful, and far beyond anything we could have imagined, and brought us to meeting and working with so many special and incredibly inspiring people. Our gratitude to everyone who’s been with us and allowed the madness of the last 9 years to happen is far beyond anything we can palpably express.”

“Although this means we won’t be doing our US tour anymore, including the Interpol & Spoon tour and the Pavement shows, we promise we will play one or two more shows in Australia before we finally say goodnight. For us it feels like a happy ending. We love each other and we love you! thank you for everything ♥️♥️♥️✨ – Riley, Louis & Jim.”

Originally formed back in Brisbane back in 2013, The Goon Sax were composed of drummer Riley Jones, guitarist Louis Forster, and bassist James Harrison. Over the course of half a decade, the band released three albums: 2016’s Up to Anything, 2018’s We’re Not Talking, and 2021’s Mirror II. The band’s most recent release was a deluxe version of Mirror II which dropped earlier this year.

No direct reason was given for the band’s break-up, and it seems to have come at a relatively inopportune time. The group mentioned in their statement that they were set to open for major indie rock acts like Pavement, Spoon, and Interpol this year, but now all of those appearances are cancelled. There’s no word yet on who will fill the band’s slot at those particular shows.

