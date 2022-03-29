Spoon and Interpol announce joint 2022 tour









Indie rock icons Spoon and Interpol have joined forces for a brand new co-headlining tour for the summer and fall of 2022.

The ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ tour will see the two bands trek across the United States and Canada from late August to mid-September. The tour will start in Asbury Park, New Jersey and wind its way across North America before finishing off with a two-night stand at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.

Both Spoon and Interpol have announced separate tour dates apart from this joint tour. Spoon recently released their solid tenth studio album Lucifer on the Sofa earlier this year, while Interpol are currently planning the release of their seventh studio LP, the first since 2018’s Marauder.

On most of the ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ tour dates, Spoon and Interpol will be joined by fellow Matador artists The Goon Sax as a supporting act. The only exception is their August 26th date in Toronto, Canada, which will see the two bands being supported by hometown electronic rockers Metric and D.C. indie rocker Bartees Strange.

Two of the shows will find one of the co-headlining bands stepping aside: the September 2nd stop at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia will be an Interpol-only affair, while the September 4th show at the Ryman Auditorium (home of the legendary Grand Ole Opry) will be a Spoon-only performance.

Check out the full list of dates for the ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’ tour down below.

Spoon and Interpol tour dates:

8/25 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/26 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

8/27 Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

8/28 Providence, RI – Bold Point Pavilion

8/30 Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoor

9/01 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center

9/02 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

9/03 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

9/04 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

9/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

9/08 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River Park

9/09 St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

9/10 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

9/13 Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

9/14 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

9/16 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

9/17 Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

9/18 Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square

We'll be on the road this summer with @spoontheband on the Lights, Camera, Factions Tour with support from @thegoonsax. Tickets on sale this Friday at https://t.co/WClmHWXLlG pic.twitter.com/MTYqjb6ZXt — Interpol (@Interpol) March 29, 2022