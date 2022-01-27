Interpol tease new music and announce further tour dates









American indie-rock veterans, Interpol, have shared a clip of new music on their social media channels. The Phillip Glass-esque track was accompanied by footage of the band crafting the song in the studio. Captioning the snippet, they wrote: “Coming soon”.

The piece of new music is believed to be from their much-anticipated seventh studio album, which they have just finished recording with the help of legendary production duo Flood & Moulder at London’s Battery Studio.

Interpol issued a statement announcing the project back in September, in which they said: “We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record. We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

Elsewhere, Interpol have announced a new string of tour dates in London and across the US. Their 2022 tour schedule, which includes their summer festival appearances can be seen below. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday, January 28th, at 10am local time. You can grab yours here.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in November, Interpol enthusiastically declared that their upcoming album is “super fucking different,” with frontman Paul Banks adding that the new material “definitely feels like us. It’s the heart and soul of our band – like, there’s a DNA to our sound. Another part of me thinks, ‘This might be super fucking different’”.

Interpol tour dates spring/summer:

April

25 – The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas

26 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin

28 – Marquee Theatre, Tempe

29 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego

30 – Greek Theatre, Berkeley

May

2 – The Union, Salt Lake City

3 – Mission Ballroom, Denver

5 – Palace Theatre, St. Paul

6 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago

7 – The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit

8 – Agora Theatre, Cleveland

10 – The Anthem, Washington

11 – Roadrunner, Boston

13 – The Met Philadelphia, Philadelphia

14 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

15 – Kings Theatre, Brooklyn

21 – Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven, LA

28 – Palacio De Los Deportes, Mexico City, Mexico

June

8 – Sala Apollo, Barcelona, Spain

9 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

11 – Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

12 – Templehof Sounds Festival, Berlin, Germany

14 – Roundhouse, London

15 – Roundhouse, London

16 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

19 – Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Netherlands