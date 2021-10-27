Interpol and David Lynch join forces for a new NFT project









Interpol have revealed they will be collaborating with David Lynch to release a limited series of eight NFTs via the tech developer HIFI Labs. This isn’t the first time the New York band have joined forces with Lynch. Back in 2011, they worked together on a project unveiled at the Coachella festival where they cut Lynch’short film I Touch a Red Button Man with their 2010 single ‘Lights.’

The Lynch X Interpol project features new recordings of ‘Lights’, with Interpol’s lead guitarist, Daniel Kessler, on piano. Fans will also have the chance to put their own spin on one of the NFTs with the help of a ‘3D gallery’. It has also been revealed that one lucky fan will receive an NFT for free. The auctions begin on October 26th.

The news comes as something of a surprise given that, not long ago, Lynch dismissed the modern trend of watching movies on smartphones instead of in the cinema. “It’s such a sadness that you think you’ve seen a film on your fucking telephone. Get real,” he said.

While Lynch’s enthusiasm for the project is yet to be gauged, Interpol are clearly excited. “To be frank, Interpol is crazy about David Lynch, and we are over the moon to have ever been able to align our name with his in an artistic forum,” said frontman Paul Banks in a statement. “Humbly, we believe that as digital artefacts go, these are worthy of preservation in the infinite digital realm.”

NFTs – or non-fungible tokens -have become increasingly ubiquitous over the last few years. While some have accused participants of engaging in an elitist form of musical art-dealing, others have pointed out the phenomenon’s unethical carbon footprint. As Interpol have maintained, NFTs are conscientious, safe, and guilt-free. “We are pleased to enter the NFT space in as ethical a manner as we could, in conjunction with Aerial,” said Banks. “We hope to bring an artful and interactive approach to this launch”.

Interpol and David Lynch follow a whole host of celebrities, musicians and artists who have dipped their feet into the lucrative world of NFTs. Grimes earned $6million at the start of the year, whilst Azealia Banks sold an audio sex tape for $18,000. Meanwhile, Aphex Twin sold some original artwork for $128,000. Even the estate of Chris Cornell hasn’t been able to resist temptation, with his final portraits being auctioned off as NFTs back in August.