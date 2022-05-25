Watch Pavement reunite for their first gig in 12 years









Pavement have been on the edge of a reunion since 2020. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have had to wait until 2022 to finally get back to the stage.

The band are set to embark on a bumper tour of North America and Europe later this year, but they began proceedings with a warmup gig at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Their setlist included the 1997 hit ‘Harness Your Hopes’, which was performed live for the first time since 1999. The set also included a scattering of other songs that Pavement didn’t play when they last reunited in 2010.

The setlist included outings of ‘Embassy Row’, ‘Black Out’, ‘Transport Is Arranged’, ‘Serpentine Pad’, ‘Motion Suggests’, ‘Type Slowly’, ‘Folk Jam’, ‘Grave Architecture’, ‘Major Leagues’, and for the first time since 1993, in the years before their fame, ‘Fame Throwa’.

The set consisted of 23 songs with an additional seven encore tracks ending with a cover of Jim Pepper’s ‘Witchi Tai To’. The band’s setlist posted after the gig included ‘Stereo’ and ‘In The Mouth A Desert’ to conclude the encore, but ostensibly the band ran out of time to squeeze these in.

This summer, Stephen Malkmus and the band are set to begin their worldwide tour with a set at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound in June. They then set off on a run of dates across North America and Europe.

This week, Pavement announced the list of supporting acts who are set to join them throughout the North American run, which includes 75 Dollar Bill, Anna Libera, Circuit des Yeux, Film School, Guerrilla Toss, Horsegirl, Kelley Stoltz, Piranha Rama, Steve Gunn, the Goon Sax, and Weak Signal.

See footage of the performance, below.

Pavement tour dates:

Monday, October 17th 02 Academy, Leeds UK

Tuesday, October 18th Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow UK (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday, October 19th Usher Hall, Edinburgh UK

Thursday, October 20th 02 Apollo, Manchester UK

Saturday, October 22nd Roundhouse, London UK (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, October 23rd Roundhouse, London UK

Monday, October 24th Roundhouse, London UK

Tuesday, October 25th Roundhouse, London UK

Thursday, October 27th Le Grand Rex, Paris FR

Saturday, October 29th Vega, Copenhagen DK

Sunday, October 30th Sentrum Scene, Oslo NO

Monday, October 31st SE Cirkus, Stockholm SE

Wednesday, November 2nd VoxHall, Aarhus DK

Friday, November 4th Pier 2, Bremen DE

Saturday, November 5th Tempodrom, Berlin DE

Monday, November 7th Cirque Royal, Brussels BE

Tuesday, November 8th Royal Carré Theater, Amsterdam NL

Thursday, November 10th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)

Friday, November 11th Vicar Street, Dublin IE (SOLD OUT)