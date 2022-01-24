Wilco joined by Stephen Malkmus and Britt Daniel to close Sky Blue Sky festival









Wilco were joined by the former Pavement frontman Stephen Malkmus and Spoon’s Brit Daniel to close their Sky Blue Sky festival in Mexico.

Malkmus waltzed on stage to perform the 1994 Pavement classic ‘Cut Your Hair’ and Daniel added joyfully to a stunning rendition ‘Kamera’ from Wilco’s iconic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot record from 2001.

The band were also joined by a slew of other stars who had played the festival earlier, including Kurt Vile, Mavis Staples and Soccer Mommy. This celebratory last hooray was a fitting finale to a festival that proved to be a triumph.

Britt Daniel was playing the Mexican festival with Spoon as they gear up to release their latest record Lucifer on the Sofa. The band have already released the rousing single ‘Wild’ from the album and if that sort of quality continues then the album promises to be a cracker.

Meanwhile, Pavement are also set to reunite later this year and embark on a tour of the UK and Europe and North America. The refined performance of ‘Cut Your Hair’ offered fans an insight into how that tour might look.

You can check out fan footage from the show below.