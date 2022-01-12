Spoon share brand new song 'Wild'









Spoon - 'Wild' 7.4

American indie rockers Spoon have returned with the latest preview of their upcoming tenth studio album Lucifer on the Sofa, the rocking new track ‘Wild’.

Lucifer on the Sofa has been sitting on Spoon’s shelf for about two years now, having been put on hold once the Covid pandemic really kicked into gear. The band have been waiting it out, releasing covers of Tom Petty’s ‘Breakdown’ and The Beatles’ ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ in the time between.

‘Wild’ is the second cut from Lucifer on the Sofa to be released ahead of the album’s February release. Late last year, we got to hear ‘The Hardest Cut’, a loose and slinky rock track that is pure Spoon. Never far from critical adulation, I’m willing to bet that Lucifer on the Sofa will be another acclaimed LP. Not that I’m jaded about it: as long as Spoon keep putting out praise-worthy music, they should be praised. Simple as that, really.

The song also comes with a new video, where Britt Daniel gets to play out his modern cowboy fantasies. Directed by Ben Chappell and Brook Linder, the clip is a muddy black and white video with some classic old west influences in it.

“We were mid putting this video together and my friend Ben asked ‘Is Spoon the best band?’ Yes. Yep. Probably,” Linder recalls. “There’s always something unexpected in the familiar with Spoon. They are mythic to me somehow, and ‘Wild’ needed to feel like a myth, or at least illustrate the myth-making process in some odd way. We used the old ways – crude in camera techniques – to hit this uncanny western film note. Britt is the quintessential western hero. Had a blast 10/10 would do again.”

Check out the video for ‘Wild’ down below. Lucifer on the Sofa is set for a February 11th release.