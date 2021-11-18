Spoon get in the festive spirit and cover The Beatles' 'Christmas Time (Is Here Again)'









Spoon - 'Christmas Time (Is Here Again)' 6.6

Cult American rock band Spoon become the latest artist to share a cover for Spotify’s festive playlist ‘holiday singles’. The Austin band have undertaken a rendition of The Beatles classic ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’.

“Recording ‘Christmas Time Is Here Again’ was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit,” frontman Britt Daniel said in a statement. “And it’s our song with the most band members doing vocals ever—pretty sure I’m counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER.”

Spoon have been busy as of late, their 10th album, Lucifer on the Sofa, is due for release on February 11th via Matador. They’ve already excited fans by sharing the brilliant first single, ‘The Hardest Cut’.

Daniel described the new record as “the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” For Lucifer on the Sofa, the band have also worked with some of the hottest producers around. These include Mark Rankin (Adele, Iggy Pop), Justin Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon) and the former Mercury Rev man Dave Fridmann.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Daniel explained how the band hoped to capture the essence of a band playing together in a room, and on the new single ‘The Hardest Cut’, they succeeded.

Prior to the new album, the band released their greatest hits in 2019, and their last studio outing, Hot Thoughts, came back in 2017. Longterm bassist Rob Pope also left Spoon in the summer of 2019 after 13 years with the band.

“As Spoon’s bass player since 2006, I’ve never taken for granted the thrills and challenges that have come with being in this band,” he wrote. “Now, after some serious thought, the timing feels right for me to leave Spoon in order to spend more time with family and personal projects.”

Whilst we hotly anticipate the Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon have blessed us with the stellar Beatles cover, allowing us to get in the festive spirit in style.

Listen to ‘Christmas Time (Is Here Again)’ below.