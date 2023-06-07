The Genesis song inspired by Peter Gabriel’s possessed wife









In 1972, prog-rock pioneers Genesis released their fourth studio album, Foxtrot. The record received success both critically and commercially, becoming the first Genesis album to gain a place on the UK charts. Surprisingly, it also featured Genesis’ longest recorded song, ‘Supper’s Ready’.

It’s a song split into seven parts and lasting just over 23 minutes. An epic full of supernatural, biblical references, Gabriel’s lyrics chart good and evil, following a couple from “The Guaranteed Eternal Sanctuary” to the “Apocalypse”. The band recorded each section separately and then edited them together, and the ‘Willow Farm’ section was edited down to just under three minutes and served as the B-side to Foxtrot’s only single, ‘Watcher of the Skies’.

When Genesis performed the song live, they acted out the story with costumes and projections. Audiences were even given pamphlets to follow along with so that they wouldn’t get lost in the track’s complexity and lengthy runtime.

In an interview with Classic Rock last year, guitarist Steve Hackett, keyboard player Tony Banks and producer David Hitchcock further explained the making of the track. Banks notes that they wrote the fifth section, ‘Willow Farm’, first, which he calls a “pretty-pretty song”. But Genesis wasn’t looking to write a pretty song, “What if we suddenly went from there into this ugly, descending-chords sequence?”

Banks continued to detail their process, adding: “No one would be expecting it. And once we got into that, we thought, well, we’re here now, let’s carry on, with freedom, and see where it leads us. When we put the whole thing together and heard it back for the first time, we went: ‘Oh, this is actually pretty good’.”

Peter Gabriel wrote the lyrics for the track alone, Hackett recalls: “We were all involved as lyricists on Foxtrot per se, but Pete insisted on writing all of the lyrics to ‘Supper’s Ready’ himself”. Gabriel is said to have been inspired by an experience he had with his wife, Jill Moore, in which they believed she was possessed.

Hackett suggests that perhaps Moore had not really been possessed by a demon, instead that “there’d been some drug taking going on”. Detailing further, he adds: “I believe she was having a bad trip at one point, and that Pete and a friend managed to talk her round and get her out of the horrors or whatever it was. So that’s a part of what the song was about, but in a way there’s a kind of redemption implication that goes with that.”

Genesis co-founder Mike Rutherford reflected fondly on the track in an interview with Steve Houk, calling it “one of the first times that we really worked together like that. Those sort of longer pieces”. Meanwhile, Banks reflected on the track’s legacy in an interview with Songfacts, stating: “It still really works for me. It’s one of those things when we were playing along, it seemed to have a direction… It’s 25 minutes, and I think if you’ve got the patience – unfortunately, not many people have the patience anymore – but if you’ve got the patience I think it’s still rewarding now.”

Despite Banks’ cynicism, ‘Supper’s Ready’ is remembered as a feat in the prog-rock genre and is still admired today for its daring concept.