The Burt Bacharach track Noel Gallagher called “one of my favourite songs of all time”









Throughout his career, Burt Bacharach has proved to be an unlikely inspiration for Noel Gallagher. The late songwriter’s impressive atmospheric soundscape and stirring use of the English language have always played a role in how the Mancunian approaches recording music, especially one track which Noel described as “one of my favourite songs of all time”.

Following Bacharach’s death, Gallagher paid an emotional tribute to the singer-songwriter, posting on Instagram: “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX.” Although they may seem like polarising characters, the duo even played together on one occasion when Bacharach rolled into London in 1996 for a special performance.

At this stage, Gallagher was only the Oasis guitarist and was yet to prove himself as a singer, but somehow found himself sharing a stage with one of his icons. However, after an all-evening drinking session in Los Angeles with John Lydon while on tour with Oasis, Noel, who hadn’t slept a wink, talked himself into the duet after drunkenly introducing himself to Bacharach at his hotel.

While Noel was initially unsure whether to approach Bacharach, he plucked up the courage after noticing him wearing a bomber jacket with the initials ‘BB’ printed on the back.

“He was just a fucking Californian dude, and the reason he owned a bomber jacket with his initials on is because he owns racehorses which had just won the Dubai International Cup or some shit, and we were just scruffy fuckers from Manchester smoking,” Gallagher remembered during an interview with the Australian broadcaster ABC.

During their conversation, they agreed to the duet. Once Noel returned from tour and sobered up, he began to have second thoughts about the prospect of singing with Bacharach. Despite attempting to devise an escape plan, Gallagher couldn’t bring himself to reject his hero and described the day of the show as “by far, the most stressful day of my entire life.”

He added to ABC: “I still rank it as more stressful than the birth of children and all that or heavy lawyers meetings. If I can get through that day, I can get through anything.”

The song Gallagher performed at the Royal Festival Hall was ‘The Guy’s In Love With You’, written by Bacharach but popularised by Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass. During the same interview mentioned above, Gallagher described the creation as “one of my favourite songs of all time.”

Gallagher explained his connection to the track: “I first became aware of this song roundabout the time of Acid House. When we used to go to the Haçienda, friends of mine who still work with me to this day, Phil Smith and Mark Coyle, who co-produced Definitely Maybe, whenever people were going back to flats and listening to dance music, we were going back to their house and listening to Neil Young and Burt Bacharach.”

Gallagher continued: “What first fascinated me about this song, as I didn’t know anything about Burt Bacharach and far less of Herb Albert, I thought it was called ‘The Sky’s In Love With You’, which I thought was an amazing cosmic fucking (line). ‘You see the sky, the sky’s in love with you’, I was like, ‘Fucking hell, that is amazing. What the fuck? That’s psychedelic as fuck.'”

Famously, Noel has admitted to ripping off the song’s introduction for ‘Half The World Away’ by Oasis. However, Bacharach declined to sue him, which might not have been the case if Gallagher had bailed out of the duet in 1996 as he had originally planned.