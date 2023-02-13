Paul McCartney pays moving tribute to “inspiration” Burt Bacharach









Former Beatle Paul McCartney has paid a moving tribute to the recently deceased songwriter Burt Bacharach. The versatile musician, most famed for iconic tracks like ‘This Guy’s in Love With You’ and ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’, died aged 94 on February 8th.

“Dear Burt Bacharach has passed away,” McCartney wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “His songs were an inspiration to people like me. I met him on a couple of occasions, and he was a very kind and talented man who will be missed by us all. His songs were distinctive and different from many others in the ’60s and ’70s…”

“When we met not too long ago, he reminded me that he had been the musical director for Marlene Dietrich when The Beatles shared the bill with her at the London Palladium,” he continued. “He was a lovely man. Nancy and I send lots of love to his family. Paul.”

Many other salient members of the music community have joined McCartney in his heartfelt tribute. Tim Burgess popped up as one of the first. He tweeted: “One of the greatest songwriting legacies in the history of ever. Farewell, Burt Bacharach, you were a king.” He attached a clip of Aretha Franklin singing ‘I Say A Little Prayer’.

Meanwhile, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher wrote, “RIP BURT BACHARACH X,” with his brother Noel Gallagher adding, “RIP Maestro. It was a pleasure to have known you. NGX.” Following the legendary songwriter’s death, some fans shared Noel and Bacharach’s famous ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’ from the 1990s. The classic ballad inspired Noel Gallagher’s Oasis single, ‘Half The World Away’.

Elsewhere, Elvis Costello played Bacharach’s popular song ‘Baby, It’s You’ in a touching tribute during the first performance of his ‘100 Songs And More’ residency at The Gramercy Theatre in New York on Thursday, February 9th.