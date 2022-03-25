The artists who will perform at Grammys 2022









The Recording Academy has gone on record to announce the first two waves of artists performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Naturally, some of the world’s most notable names in the Entertainment Industry will be appearing at the live show. More than that, they have just announced the acts who will perform on the night, for the eyes of the music-loving public. The event will take place on April 3rd in Las Vegas.

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and BTS have all been confirmed to perform on the stage. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has been scheduled to appear alongside Jack Harlow. The pair of them have been nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby.” As for those aching for something a little more country like in veneer and style, Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile have said they will also be performing on the night.

Critical favourites Foo Fighters will be performing, as will Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton. More appropriately, there will be a special tribute performance to Stephen Sondheim featuring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler. Kanye West will not be performing, as his recent online conduct was deemed inappropriate by the academy.

In other Kanye West related news, the artist – often referred to as Ye – has said that he will release Donda 2, a sequel of sorts to 2021’s Donda. The album will be released via his stem player. The news has not been met well in some corners: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has blasted West as a “fucking moron” for releasing his work on an exclusive platform. The singer finds it discriminatory and demeaning of West to do so.

Taylor has publicly slammed the approach in an interview with Metro, feeling that it smells of rock and roll grandeur. “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a fucking moron for doing that,” Taylor said. “Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the fucking property Kanye West really is.”