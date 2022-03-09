Corey Taylor publicly blasts Kanye West: "You’re a f***ing moron"









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has blasted Kanye West, thinking that the singer is a “fucking moron”, especially in regard to his decision the rapper’s decision to make Donda 2 available exclusively through his Stem Player. West’s Donda 2 can only be accessed from his $200 (£150) device. The platform was created by the star’s Yeezy Tech enterprise.

Taylor has publicly slammed the approach in an interview with Metro, feeling that it smells of rock and roll grandeur. “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a fucking moron for doing that,” Taylor said. “Are you serious? It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the fucking property Kanye West really is.”

Taylor likened the procedure to releasing the parts of a car and demanding that the audiences take the time to build the car from the ground up. The singer said that West has lost himself in a sea of money, and cannot objectively relate to the problems of those who put him in this place of tremendous success. Taylor took umbrage with the price of the Stem Player, stating that the “inflation” was “fucking bullshit”. The Slipknot member claimed that people are all unable to purchase Donda 2 if they can barely afford to keep their apartments.

This isn’t the first time Taylor has hit out at West in public. In 2015, Taylor criticised the vocalist when West declared that he was the “greatest living rockstar on the planet” at the Glastonbury Festival. Taylor claimed that West didn’t compete with Paul McCartney, David Bowie or Keith Richards. McCartney and Richards are still alive as of the time of print, but Bowie subsequently died in 2016.

West and McCartney collaborated on a collection of songs, one of which was released the same year West claimed to be the greatest rockstar on the planet. West used a sample of Paul McCartney and Wings track ‘When the Wind is Blowing’ on his song ‘All Day’. Hunger director Steve McQueen directed the video, which you can see below.