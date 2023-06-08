The 1975’s Matty Healy responds to Noel Gallagher calling him a “slack-jawed fuckwit”









The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has hit back at Noel Gallagher after the former Oasis guitarist labelled the singer a “slack-jawed fuckwit”.

The war of words began after Healy stated Oasis should reunite in an interview earlier this year. Gallagher responded by calling Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” and said he “needs to go over how shit his band is and split up”. Additionally, Noel recently told NME: “It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won ‘Best Rock’ or some fucking shit. I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit.’”

Gallagher further ranted about why The 1975 aren’t a rock band and added, “Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

On June 7th, Healy addressed the comments at The 1975’s show at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin. The musician was supporting his own band after Caroline Polachek was forced due to pull out of the show due to health problems.

Speaking to the crowd, Healy said: “Today — honestly, this is not a namedrop, this is a celebration of them as people — Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes. In honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful.”

He continued: “Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit’… I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy. But I love Noel Gallagher… He’s just getting on. The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.”

Watch the moment below.

