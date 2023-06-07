Matty Healy to replace Caroline Polachek as The 1975’s support act in Dublin









The 1975 have announced their frontman Matty Healy will be supporting the band in Dublin on June 7th after Caroline Polachek was forced to cancel due to health reasons.

In a statement, the band said: “Our dear friend Caroline Polachek is unfortunately not in good enough health to join us at our Dublin show today. We wish her all the love in the world and a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you all this evening.”

They also shared an updated poster of the concert which has ‘Support by Matty’ in place of Polachek’s name, confirming Healy will pull double duty at St Anne’s Park. However, details of what his set will entail are yet to be disclosed.

It comes after Noel Gallagher recently decided to add The 1975 to his list of enemies. After Healy stated Oasis should reunite, Gallagher called him a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” and said he “needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Additionally, Gallagher told NME: “It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won ‘Best Rock’ or some fucking shit. I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit.’”

The former Oasis guitarist added: “The 1975, ‘Best Rock Band’? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

The 1975 are currently playing a series of festivals and headline dates in Europe. This weekend, they headline Manchester’s Parklife Festival and will perform at London’s Finsbury Park in July.

