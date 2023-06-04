Noel Gallagher calls The 1975 “not f*cking rock”









Noel Gallagher has wagered some vitriolic comments towards The 1975, calling the four-piece “shit” and “not fucking rock.”

Discussing the influence of Oasis over today’s musicians, Gallagher told NME that it’s “great” that his band has influenced so many people to form their own.

However, he added, “It’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won ‘Best Rock’ or some fucking shit.”

The Oasis guitarist and vocalist continued, “I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is fucking shit.'”

“The 1975, ‘Best Rock Band’? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.”

The comments come shortly after Gallagher referred to The 1975’s controversial frontman Matty Healy as a “slack-jawed fuckwit.” Appearing on Q with Tom Power, Healy said that Oasis needs to “grow up” and reform because “there’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig.”

In response, Gallagher told Spin, “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say? He would never be able to imagine it? He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

