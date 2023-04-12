Matt Healy vows to stop acting like “a f***ing a***hole”









After his many rants online, Matt Healy has opened up about not wanting to act like “a fucking arsehole” anymore and quitting social media. Healy is currently on tour with The 1975 promoting their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Speaking about his presence outside of performing, Healy points to quitting social media as the main reason why his behaviour is going to change, telling the crowd during a show in Adelaide: “It’s (coming off social media) because everything happens in eras. The 1975 is a very eras band. The era of me being a fucking asshole is coming to an end. I’ve had enough”.

Given his performances every night for crowds, Healy went on to say that he didn’t want to be performing as much off the stage. He told the Australian audience: “I perform all the time, and it’s my job, and I love doing this, but I can’t perform off the stage anymore as I just want to be a bloke”.

Healy has previously talked about needing to grow past the initial rush of being a rock star, telling NME, “I’ve done shows five nights a week for years. You don’t get an opportunity to know what mood you’re in. No matter what mood you’re in, you go on stage, so you get the adrenaline rush. I think that I’ve needed to grow, you know?”.

This summer The 1975 headline London’s Finsbury Park with support coming Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football.