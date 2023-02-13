The 1975 announce their biggest-ever headline show at London’s Finsbury Park









The 1975 have announced their biggest-ever UK headline show. The exciting performance will take place at London’s Finsbury Park this July and expects to draw a crowd of more than 40,000 fans. The 1975 will perform alongside a vibrant assortment of eminent artists, including Cigarettes After Sex, Bleachers, The Japanese House and American Football, with “many more” still to be announced.

The towering indie group, fronted by the charismatic Matty Healy, will headline a jam-packed day of music on July 2nd, 2023. So far, the above names have been confirmed for the schedule, but “many more” are yet to be announced, according to a press statement.

The news comes as The 1975 wrap up their UK ‘At Their Very Best’ tour. Keeping the excitement rife among their fans, the band teased on Monday that details of their “biggest UK show” would be arriving this week.

Pre-sale tickets go live this Wednesday, February 15th, at 9am GMT, before the general sale on Friday, February 17th, at 9am GMT.

The press materials promise a “monumental day” of “unbeatable live music” as the band bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour back to London. It adds that “many more” acts will be announced imminently. “The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London,” the announcement continued.

In 2020, the Manchester-born indie sensation was forced to scrap an original plan to headline at Finsbury Park due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The show was prospectively dubbed “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”. The 1975 had been set to headline the one-day event on July 11th. With support from the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

Watch a performance from the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour and see The 1975’s official social media announcement below.

