Noel Gallagher labels The 1975’s Matty Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit”









Noel Gallagher has labelled The 1975 frontman Matty Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit” after he publicly pleaded for Oasis to reunite.

Earlier this year, during an interview on Q with Tom Power, Healy said: “What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Healy then added that he could deal with the Gallagher brothers “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s” but claimed that their actions follow the same pattern and stated they “need to grow up.” The singer said the issue between the brother is “not that complicated” and they should address it “as men” rather than worsening “tensions by being very tactile, very open and very silly.”

During a new interview with Spin, Gallagher was asked if he’d heard about Healy’s remarks, and responded by saying: “Oh, that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit. What did he say?” After being filled in on the comments, Noel replied: “He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Healy’s wish for Oasis to reunite looks increasingly unlikely after another war of words between the brothers earlier this week. During an interview with Talksport, Noel said Liam “should get someone to call me” if he has a plan in place for a reunion. He continued: “He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward”.

Noel added: “I suspect that he doesn’t want to do it but he just likes saying he does want to do it. He’s got his own thing going, he’s selling out Knebworth and all that kind of thing, what does he want to share it with me for? I’m cool with what I’m doing, he’s smashing it. Why be disingenuous with people? You know it’s not happening, and if you’ve got a plan, give me a ring.”

In response, Liam took to Twitter and claimed Noel “hates” Oasis fans. He wrote: “He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”