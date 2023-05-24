Liam Gallagher claims Noel “hates” Oasis fans









After Noel Gallagher accused Liam of acting disingenuously about plans for an Oasis reunion, his younger brother has claimed Noel “hates” the fans of their former band.

On May 23rd, Noel appeared on Talksport and suggested Liam should contact his team if he’s serious about reuniting the group. “You’d have thought by now that he’d have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me,” Noel said. “He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward”.

When probed on if he wants to reunite with Oasis, Noel responded: “I’ve always said that things are best left in the past. But the thing with Liam, you read these things every day that he’s saying, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening,’ so he gets people’s hopes up all over the world then I get asked about it and have to look like I’m dropping a big foot on it. Call me, call me, let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

He concluded: “I suspect that he doesn’t want to do it but he just likes saying he does want to do it. He’s got his own thing going, he’s selling out Knebworth and all that kind of thing, what does he want to share it with me for? I’m cool with what I’m doing, he’s smashing it. Why be disingenuous with people? You know it’s not happening, and if you’ve got a plan, give me a ring.”

Now, Liam has taken to Twitter to respond. He said: “I don’t wish AIDS on people I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD.”

Liam later added: “He’s full of shit he HATES Oasis fans doesn’t mind them buying his records.”

The AIDS reference relates to a comment made by Noel toward Blur at the height of Britpop, which he later apologised about. While the second half of the tweet regards the One Love concert at Emirates Old Trafford in 2017, following the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande show.

Liam recently stated he’ll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the LP in full at a series of shows in 2024. He wrote on social media: “As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues”.

As of yet, the venues are yet to be announced for the tour, and the dates have also not been confirmed by Gallagher.

