Liam Gallagher confirms plans for solo ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th anniversary tour









Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has confirmed he’ll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the record in full at a series of shows.

Taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote: “As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x”. As of yet, the venues are yet to be announced for the tour, and the dates have also not been confirmed by Gallagher.

Seemingly, this latest development rules out an Oasis reunion in 2024 to commemorate their seminal debut turning 30. In a recent interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, Noel Gallagher said: “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.” He added: “There won’t be a tour – we won’t come back to play them together.”

In March, Noel said he’s “still waiting for the phone to ring” after recently telling his brother Liam to “call us” to discuss an Oasis reunion. “He should do it, I’m still waiting for the phone to ring. He should stop yakking on the internet,” Gallagher said during an appearance on the radio station, Talksport.

Earlier this year, Noel spoke to France Inter, and left the door open for an Oasis reunion, but the door seems to have now slammed shut. He said: “He should get his people to call my people; they know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking on the fucking internet, and let’s see what you’ve got to say.” When asked if the reunion is only a question of a phone call, he replied: “You would think, right? You would think. He’s got my number, he’s got my manager’s number, call us. But you know what? He won’t call”. When asked why Liam wouldn’t make the call, Noel concluded: “But why indeed. Why indeed.”

