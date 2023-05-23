Noel Gallagher calls Liam a “coward” and claims he’s being “disingenuous” about Oasis reunion









Noel Gallagher has played down the possibilities of an Oasis reunion and accused Liam of being “disingenuous with fans” regarding his desire to get the band back together.

Speaking on Talksport, Gallagher said: “Well I put it out there. He should call me because he’s forever going on about it. You’d have thought by now that he’d have some kind of plan, and if he’s got a plan, he should get someone to call me. He doesn’t even have to speak to me, I know he won’t speak to me, he’s a coward.

“He should get some of his people, or his agent to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking,’ and then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous with fans,” Gallagher added.

When probed on if he wants to reunite with Oasis, Noel responded: “I’ve always said that things are best left in the past. But the thing with Liam, you read these things every day that he’s saying, ‘It’s happening, it’s happening,’ so he gets people’s hopes up all over the world then I get asked about it and have to look like I’m dropping a big foot on it. Call me, call me, let’s see what you’ve got to say.”

He concluded: “I suspect that he doesn’t want to do it but he just likes saying he does want to do it. He’s got his own thing going, he’s selling out Knebworth and all that kind of thing, what does he want to share it with me for? I’m cool with what I’m doing, he’s smashing it. Why be disingenuous with people? You know it’s not happening, and if you’ve got a plan, give me a ring.”

Liam recently stated he’ll be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe by performing the LP in full at a series of shows in 2024. Taking to Twitter, Gallagher wrote: “As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x”. As of yet, the venues are yet to be announced for the tour, and the dates have also not been confirmed by Gallagher.