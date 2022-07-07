The 1975 drop release date for ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’









Indie pop stalwarts The 1975 have established a bit of a formula for new music: wait about two years and you’ll almost assuredly get a new LP from Matt Healy and the boys. They’re a working band, after all: 2021 was the only year since 2011 that they didn’t play any live shows, and that’s because of a pesky global pandemic or whatever has been going on for the past couple of years.

Since their fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, was released back in 2022, the pattern states that a new 1975 LP is due for 2022. That has now been officially confirmed: the band’s fifth album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, will be released on October 14th of this year.

If you happen to be on the band’s mailing list, then this is news you should have gotten already. For the rest of us, we also have been informed that the band’s latest single, ‘Part of the Band’, is set to drop later today.

‘Part of the Band’ will be the band’s first new song since the collaborative song ‘Spinning’ was released with No Rome and Charli XCX last year. ‘Spinning’ represented the band’s second collaboration with No Rome after the two camps released the track ‘Narcissist’ back in 2018.

The last true-blue single from The 1975 was ‘Guys’ from Notes on a Conditional Form. Healy and drummer George Daniel helped produce Beabadoobee’s 2021 EP Our Extended Play at the tail end of 2021. Healy has also kept busy by opening a few shows for Phoebe Bridgers as a solo act on her recent ‘Reunion Tour’.

Check back in later today for an official review of ‘Part of the Band’

Being funny in a foreign language- October 14th pic.twitter.com/Knt5c1SFZZ — The 1975 News (@the1975_mfc) July 6, 2022