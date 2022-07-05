Matt Healy shares update on The 1975's new album









The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has shared details of the band’s upcoming album during an exchange with fans on Reddit.

Just last week, the Manchester band announced the title and tracklist for their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, with the first single ‘Part of the Band’ to be shared this Friday, July 7th.

Healy kicked off the excitement last week, when a snippet of the song, featuring a saxophone, was shared on Instagram, with its lyrics popping up on posters across London. One of the lyrics that caught the eye was: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”

Now, under his Reddit username ‘TrumanBlackOG’, Healy provided a little more information on The 1975’s new album: “Hey guys I’ve just started doing interviews where I explain the record and its context.”

He then revealed that ‘New York’, a track he performed live in L.A. last year when supporting Phoebe Bridgers, which fans thought would be on the new album, is actually an original by Dirty Hit labelmate and friend, Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

“I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge. So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists,” he explained.

The frontman concluded: “The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon”.

The 1975 are set to return to the live arena with a duo of shows in August as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. They will be the band’s first since Dublin in March 2020. Their last album came in the form of that year’s Notes On A Conditional Form.

