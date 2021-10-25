Watch Matt Healy and Phoebe Bridgers team up for ‘Jesus Christ 2005’









The 1975’s Matt Healy has teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for a performance of the track ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ at a show in Los Angeles.

Healy performed as a surprise support act at LA’s Greek Theatre for the finale of Bridgers’ eventful 2021 US tour on October 22nd. Ensuring that nobody missed the secret slot Bridgers revealed before the show, “Come early tonight. Trust me.”

It was an enticing hint that clearly many fans trusted as Healy performed to a largely full venue before joining the headline act for a collaborative effort of ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’.

Reports have also revealed that Healy’s solo set incorporated two new tracks, one of which was titled ‘New York’ and the second remains untitled at present.

The collaboration of the single from The 1975s 2020 album Notes On A Conditional Form proved to be a rousing effort.

Clearly, Bridgers is a huge fan of the British indie outfit having previously commented, “Hating The 1975 is sexist” and covering the song ‘Girls’. The American singer-songwriter was also due to support the band in the summer of 2020 at their huge Finsbury Park show which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

You can check out footage from their latest collaboration below.

🎵#the1975’s Matty Healy opened for @phoebe_bridgers in LA

watch them perform together 'Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America' live for the very first time ever



pic.twitter.com/IbhUwA1Gr9 — 4you (@4_youu_) October 23, 2021