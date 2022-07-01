Listen to Phoebe Bridgers cover The Carpenters









The day that millions of pop culture fanatics have been waiting for is finally here. No, not the release Stranger Things 4, Part 2: Even Stranger-er, and no, not the new Nick Cave-Warren Ellis project Seven Psalms, which is actually quite good. I’m talking about the blockbuster event of the summer that will make more than Top Gun: Maverick and Thor 4 and Avatar 8 combined – Minions: The Rise of Gru!

OK, there’s a strong chance that you couldn’t even pay me to step foot in a theatre showing those little yellow eye sores, but the release of the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise does come with a surprisingly exciting tie-in. That would be its beyond-stacked soundtrack.

Produced by Bleachers mastermind Jack Antanoff, the soundtrack for Minions: How Gru Got His Gruuve Back is a smorgasbord of top-tier artists showing out their favourite ’70s covers. You can hear St. Vincent doing Lipps, Inc’s ‘Funkytown’, Brittany Howard playing Earth, Wind, and Fire’s ‘Shining Star’, Tierra Whack singing ‘Black Magic Woman’, and Antanoff himself channelling John Lennon for ‘Instant Karma!’.

That’s not even mentioning Thundercat giving props to Steve Miller on ‘Fly Like an Eagle’, Gary Clark Jr. revving up The Ides of March’s underrated hit ‘Vehicle’, H.E.R. busting out Sly and the Family Stone’s ‘Dance to the Music’, or the centrepiece of the LP: an original song Diana Ross and Tame Impala called ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’.

Oh, and there’s also everyone’s favourite Glastonbury straight-talker Phoebe Bridgers channelling the late Karen Carpenter on her version of the soft rock classic ‘Goodbye to Love’. Fragile heartbreak was always an underrated aspect of the Carpenters’ music, but that same melancholy and downtrodden feeling only get amplified when Bridgers is behind the wheel.

Interestingly, Bridgers takes the famous fuzz guitar solo at the centre of the original and loops it through so many effects that it’s hard to tell whether it’s actually a guitar, a saxophone, or something else entirely. The psychedelic swirl that Bridgers puts on ‘Goodbye to Love’ makes it sound like a great Punisher outtake, showing the best covers can transform their original recordings without losing what makes them so great in the first place.

Check out Bridgers’ cover of ‘Goodbye to Love’ down below.