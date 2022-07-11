







Summer is always a strange time for the movie industry, as major Hollywood studios release their tentpole blockbusters whilst independent cinema goes largely unnoticed. So, if you’re feeling all disillusioned with the landscape of modern cinema, don’t worry, you’re not the only one, with the mid-way point of the year being the calm before the industry storm that is awards-season Autumn.

We’ve got you covered, however, giving you at least one movie to look forward to for every remaining month of 2022, spanning multiple genres and filmmakers. This includes seasoned names such as James Cameron, George Miller and Park Chan-wook alongside up-and-coming talents like Halina Reijn, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mark Mylod, giving you a solid knowledge of all sorts of exciting new movies.

We’ve also gone so far as to only include films on our list that have a confirmed release date as well as a fresh trailer that can help your excitement bubble along nicely until the respective day. There’s nothing worse than gassing someone up for a movie that keeps being kicked down the calendar like the next trip to the dentist. So check out our list below and marvel at the genuine quality the rest of 2022 has to offer.

10 movies to look forward to in the rest of 2022:

Nope (Jordan Peele) – August 12th

After consistent success with the Oscar-winning thriller Get Out in 2017 followed by the complex social drama Us two years later, director Jordan Peele has quickly become one of the most sought-after names in the film industry. His latest project, Nope, is finally due to hit cinemas on August 12th in the UK, with the filmmaker hoping he’ll be able to capture the same thrill and excitement of his previous two efforts.

If the trailer is anything to go by Nope will be an absolute treat, looking like a throwback to classic Hollywood alien flicks but with a modern Peele twist.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (George Miller) – September 2nd

Coming hot off the back of his wild action blockbuster Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, director George Miller is back with his latest movie Three Thousand Years of Longing. Described as “anti-Mad Max” by the filmmaker, much of the plot for the new film is being kept secret for now, though is thought to follow a chance encounter between a scholar and a djinn who engage in a fantastical exchange.

Though the current reviews have been mixed, give us an epic romance starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton about fantasy romance and we’ll say ‘Yes, yes, yes, please’.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Halina Reijn) – September 2nd

A24 continue to illustrate their devotion to an eclectic range of independent film projects, with Bodies Bodies Bodies looking like a thrilling horror-comedy hybrid. Directed by the Dutch filmmaker and actor Halina Reijn in what will be only her second feature film project, the film is also penned by a host of first-time writers including Kristen Roupenian and Sarah DeLappe, whilst the Watcher screenwriter, Chloe Okuno, adds some experience.

Starring such up-and-coming names as Rachel Sennott, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg and Maria Bakalova, this one isn’t to be missed.

The Woman King (Gina Prince-Bythewood) – September 16th

The Woman King by the director of The Old Guard, Gina Prince-Bythewood, shows off an intriguing premise, backed up by an impressive ensemble cast. Based on true events, this historical epic takes place in the 18th century and tells the inspiring story of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa for several generations. Releasing a trailer very recently, social media has rallied behind the exciting new movie.

Featuring Viola Davis in a leading role, The Woman King is supported by the acting talents of Lashana Lynch, Jordan Bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu.

Don’t Worry Darling (Olivia Wilde) – September 23rd

Packed with contemporary pop culture royalty, the latest film from the director of Booksmart, Olivia Wilde, features the likes of Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll. Shrouded in strange secrecy, the film follows a 1950’s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community and looks to be mixing science fiction and romance in this intriguing concept.

Written by Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke, Don’t Worry Darling is one of autumn’s most anticipated releases, largely due to the high-profile names involved.

Flux Gourmet (Peter Strickland) – September 30th

British filmmaker Peter Strickland is known for his bizarre tales of surreal comedy, creating Berberian Sound Studio, The Duke of Burgundy and In Fabric, with each and every film being full of surprises. Flux Gourmet looks to be much the same, taking the director’s style to whole new heights of curiosity, with the film following an institute devoted to culinary and gastronomic performance.

Bizarre yet oddly endearing, the trailer for the movie shows off the likes of Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie and Ariane Labed, getting us very excited indeed.

Decision to Leave (Park Chan-wook) – October 14th

Emerging as one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the modern century thanks to such movies as Oldboy, Lady Vengeance and The Handmaiden, Park Chan-wook saw great success at the Cannes Film Festival for his new film, Decision to Leave. A lover of tense mystery and brooding romance, Chan-wook’s latest film follows a detective investigating a man’s death who meets the man’s wife in a peculiar encounter in the mountains.

Promising to be just as intricate as his other modern classics, be sure to check out this new Park Chan-wook film, after all, he doesn’t release movies all that often.

Amsterdam (David O. Russell) – November 4th

Once again putting together an impressive cast, akin to his previous movies American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter, David O.Russell has been busy gathering together the finest actors of modern cinema for his new film, along with a few surprises too. The film itself follows three friends in the 1930s who find themselves at the very centre of one of the most shocking plots in American history, with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington playing the trio of buddies.

They join a stunning, eclectic ensemble cast that includes the likes of Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Timothy Olyphant and Michael Shannon.

The Menu (Mark Mylod) – November 18th

A dark, psychological thriller set in the world of culinary culture, The Menu follows a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef is preparing an eclectic meal. Starring the likes of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo and many more, the trailer for this strange horror hybrid makes the move look utterly unmissable.

If you want one reason alone to watch the movie, it’s helmed by Mark Mylod, the same mind director behind HBO’s Succession and Game of Thrones.

Avatar: The Way of Water (James Cameron) – December 16th

Finally, after 12 years, Avatar 2 is on the way, with the long-awaited film named, Avatar: The Way of Water. Much has changed in the 12 years since we were last in Pandora with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) having started their own family including Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Among their new family is Miles Socorro, however, a human child born at the military base on Pandora who’s too small to return to earth.

Will it be good? Who knows. But it’s no doubt the most intriguing blockbuster of 2022. Whatever the result, the spectacle will be worth watching.