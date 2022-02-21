Florence Pugh names her "favourite film ever"









The rise of Florence Pugh, from unknown actor to contemporary industry royalty, has been pretty staggering, especially when considering she has only been working in the film business since 2014 in The Falling by director Carol Morley. Appearing alongside the equally impressive young actor Maisie Williams, Pugh quickly climbed up the industry ladder where she now enjoys pop culture supremacy.

Accelerated by roles in Lady Macbeth by William Oldroyd and the TV series The Little Drummer Girl for the BBC, Pugh’s success came thick and fast, reaching a peak when she starred as Dani in Ari Aster’s popular folk horror Midsommar in 2019. Sparking particular Hollywood interest, Greta Gerwig quickly cast the actor in her Oscar-winning adaptation of Little Women shortly after the release of the horror, before joining Disney’s Marvel juggernaut as Yelena Belova in Black Widow.

It’s certainly been a time of rapid ascendancy for Pugh who has high hopes for her career following her role in the Marvel film alongside Scarlett Johansson. “I was really invested in the oddities of Yelena. I wanted her to be different. To dress strange and say weird things,” the actor told Time Out magazine. Praising Cate Shortland for her directorial style, Pugh further explained, “Cate encouraged me to be even stranger. I really appreciated her taking away the whole glitz and glam and allowing me to do what I do”.

Florence Pugh shows no sign of slowing down too as she’s due to appear in Olivia Wilde’s long-anticipated follow-up to Booksmart, featuring in Don’t Worry Darling later in 2022 alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan. If this wasn’t enough, she’s also got Christopher Nolan’s new film lined up for 2023, taking a leading role in Oppenheimer with the likes of Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Taking a significant place in the hierarchy of contemporary pop-culture icons, Florence Pugh has become a leading voice in the industry with fans of hers eager to discover every detail about what makes her such a compelling figure. Revealing part of her personality on Twitter, the actor revealed her “favourite film ever,” naming Abdellatif Kechiche’s Blue is the Warmest Colour as her number one choice.

Infused with passionate romance, Kechiche’s 2013 film represents one of the finest LGBTQ films of modern cinema, telling the story of Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) whose life is changed when she meets Emma (Léa Seydoux) a mysterious girl with blue hair who allows her to blossom into adulthood. Led by the fiery chemistry between the two female leads, Blue is the Warmest Colour has become known as a classic contemporary love story, catapulting both Exarchopoulos and Seydoux into the industry limelight.

Check out the trailer for Florence Pugh’s favourite film, Blue is the Warmest Colour, below.