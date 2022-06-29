Margot Robbie picks out the “best sex scene” in cinema history









With the forthcoming Barbie movie from Greta Gerwig hot on the lips of every industry expert and excited audience member, there are few actors in the world who hold a more significant place in modern cinema than Margot Robbie.

The Australian actor has come a long way since her debut on the classic soap Neighbours, making her way from the fictional Erinsborough suburb of Melbourne, Victoria to the heights of the Hollywood hills. Working with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and James Gunn, Robbie has proved herself as an actor who well bridges the gap between mainstream cinema and independent filmmaking.

Robbie has managed to become a celebrated actor in both areas, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell, where she was twice nominated for an Academy Award, whilst her depiction of the comic-book character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey have made her a popular commercial icon.

It was her role in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that helped make her such a contemporary star, playing the central figure of Sharon Tate in the movie. During the press tour for the movie, Margot Robbie discussed how another Tarantino project, 1993s True Romance, had become her “favourite movie of all time,” following its release, even revealing that she walked down the aisle to the soundtrack of the cult classic.

Heaping the movie with overwhelming praise, this wouldn’t be the only time that Robbie would declare her love for the film in public, telling W Magazine in 2016 that the film has the “best sex scene ever,” describing the moment that the protagonists, Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette) engage in a passionate moment in a phone booth, making love to the tune of ‘Chantilly Lace’ by The Big Bopper.

Also starring the likes of Gary Oldman, Dennis Hopper, Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer, James Gandolfini and Samuel L. Jackson, True Romance is considered one of Quentin Tarantino’s greatest ever movies, despite the fact that it was directed by Tony Scott.

Though it may not be helmed by Tarantino, the film retains all of the director’s classic hallmarks, with a tight, snappy script and brutal, gory violence.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie is gearing up for the release of Barbie in 2023, helmed by Greta Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach. In any other scenario, if one heard news of the release of the new Barbie movie, it would be met with sheer apathy, but look closer and you’ll realise this pink cinematic spectacle will be one to surely capture the interest of the contemporary zeitgeist.

Whilst we wait for the release of the anticipated new hot-pink phenomenon, check out the trailer for True Romance, below, Tarantino and Tony Scott’s classic that Margot Robbie calls her all-time favourite.