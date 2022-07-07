James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequel’s runtime: "I don’t want anybody whining"









James Cameron has been in the public spotlight lately due to the major announcement about the release of the much-awaited sequel to Avatar. While Cameron has revealed that he might not direct the next few films in the series, fans around the world are excited to see what he has done with this project.

In a recent interview, Cameron opened up about his thoughts on the new film’s three-hour runtime: “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break.”

The filmmaker feels as if the viewing habits of audiences have been completely taken over by the streaming industry, claiming that many people have no problem with consuming content for hours but the idea of watching a three-hour film in one sitting becomes a tedious concept for the same people.

According to Cameron, films with longer runtimes are essential for the current landscape because they will help reshape the viewing habits of audiences: “I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Talking about the online criticism of the project, the director added: “The trolls will have it that nobody gives a shit and they can’t remember the characters’ names or one damn thing that happened in the movie. Then they see the movie again and go, ‘Oh, OK, excuse me, let me just shut the fuck up right now.’ So I’m not worried about that.”

