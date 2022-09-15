Swim Deep release new video for new track 'Little Blue'









'Little Blue' - Swim Deep 2.5

Swim Deep were giants of the indie scene circa 2013, alongside the likes of Peace and Wolf Alice. However, whereas many of their contemporaries have gone on to find widespread success, Swim Deep have kept a fairly low profile.

After gaining a fanbase through the release of their debut album Where The Heaven Are We, which reached number 20 in the UK Album Charts, the Birmingham-formed band followed suit with sophomore album Mothers, which led them to tour with The 1975 in 2015.

As Swim Deep transitioned from a 1990s indie pop sound on their debut to acid house and psychedelic-inspired rhythms on their second album, the band seems to have moved even further away from their original sound with the release of the new single ‘Little Blue.’

With a distinctive sound of The 1975 radiating through the new track, there’s potential within the song for them to pick up a new fanbase and reach the heights that they were riding on in the early to mid-2010s.

Swim Deep have just shared a music video to accompany the new track, which features clips of the band playing live. The footage comes from recent shows they played as part of the National Lottery’s Revive Live campaign, which marked their first live shows in 2 years.

Lead singer Austin Williams shared, “Playing live after being separated from the thing that makes us tick has made us feel born again. We’re now ready to take the world on, one great song at a time.”

You can catch the band on tour this autumn, beginning on October 8th in Glasgow.