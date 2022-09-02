Swim Deep announce tour with brand new single, ‘Little Blue’









Swim Deep - 'Little Blue' 2.5

Swim Deep have released a new single, ‘Little Blue’, alongside details of a forthcoming UK headline tour.

The Birmingham indie group have released the track via their own label, King City Records, named after their 2012 debut single, ‘King City’. The new track’s instrumentals are heavily influenced by Caribou with an atmospheric tone that meets Austin Williams’ sentimental vocal delivery in a demure harmony.

‘Little Blue’ marks what seems to be a new beginning for the band with a more contemporary electronic sound. Where it may alienate fans of the band’s older material, Swim Deep will undoubtedly embrace a new generation of fans with this sound.

Frontman Williams said of the inspiration behind the song’s sweet lyrics: “When I look back at it and what I was feeling at the time, it was most probably about me and my fiancé [Nell Power], with a more general moniker for myself and the band too. “Here now we’re going to make it” is a reassurance that I’ve always needed. I’d like to think sometimes I don’t need it, but now more than ever, I do.

“I’m 30 now, so that youthful foolish hopefulness is slowly being replaced by a crappy realism, but I still think we’re going to headline Madison Square Garden one day so that self-belief hasn’t totally abandoned me just yet. And when we do, I’ll be singing this song.”

Alongside the new single, Swim Deep have announced a new mini UK headline tour. The four-date run kicks off in Liverpool on November 24th before visiting Nottingham, Bristol and London.

Listen to Swim Deep’s atmospheric and delicate new single, ‘Little Blue’, below.

Swim Deep UK Tour 2022 dates

November

Thursday 24th – Liverpool, Jimmys

Sunday 27th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Monday 28th – Bristol, Thekla

Wednesday 30th – London, The Garage