Watch Wolf Alice cover King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard track 'Sense'









London rockers Wolf Alice have delivered yet another stellar cover. This time though, they've swapped Alex G for Melbourne heroes King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard's and their fan favourite, 'Sense'. This reimagined version came as part of the band's most recent appearance on the Australian radio station Triple J.

The show was broadcast today, on May 6th, and unsurprisingly, Wolf Alice made the laid-back track their own, taking it down an even more relaxed route, making the song sound like you’re in a smoky, dimly lit jazz bar. Once again, frontwoman Ellie Rowsell confirms her aptitude as a vocalist, and the band have also reminded us of the brilliance of King Gizzard’s 2015 LP Paper Mâché Dream Balloon, so we can thank them for that.

“I think they’re such a prolific band and so talented that they can have these hidden pop gems, in my opinion, that it’s really clever,” bassist Theo Ellis said after the performance. “If you put that in a different style of production and had a modern pop star singing it, I think it would be a chart hit. I think exploring that is one of the funnest aspects of doing this cover.”

As part of their appearance, Wolf Alice also played ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ from their critically acclaimed third album, Blue Weekend. The band released the record in June last year.

Reviewing the album, Far Out’s Tyler Golsen said: “Blue Weekend doesn’t just entertain the idea that a rock band is worth obsessing over: it fully embodies the notion. Wolf Alice have released another brilliant, catchy, and euphoric blast of indie rock that is designed to be played over and over again. Once the final sounds fade away, the first thing you want to do is start the journey all over again.”

It’s been a busy year for the band. This month, they also announced that they are releasing an EP comprised of lullaby versions of cuts from Blue Weekend. Ramping up our excitement, they’ve already released a redux of ‘The Last Man on Earth’, with versions of ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Lipstick On The Glass’ and ‘How Can I Make It OK?’ on their way.

Watch Wolf Alice cover King Gizzard’s ‘Sense’ below.

