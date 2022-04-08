Wolf Alice’s Joff Oddie explains US tour absence









Wolf Alice’s Joff Oddie has shared a statement explaining his absence from the band’s current US tour. The London-based quartet embarked on a string of headline dates last month in support of their third studio offering, Blue Weekend.

Fans were surprised to find Oddie absent from the lineup, with many taking to social media to point out that the guitarist has been replaced by a stand-in musician for all of Wolf Alice’s tour dates thus far. Now, the group took to Twitter to share “a message from Joff”, in which he explains his ongoing absence.

The statement read: “I’m sorry I’ve been late in getting in touch with you all. I can assure you all that I’m fine and thank those who have expressed concern. Over the last hand full of weeks I’ve been at home in Cornwall spending time with a loved one who has been ill. Family always comes first and I’d like to thank my bandmates and those who I work with for supporting me during this time.”

The guitarist added: “I hope to be back as soon as possible playing the songs I love with my bros. Missing you all and looking forward to seeing you all out there again soon. All my love, Joff x.”

Wolf Alice’s next headline show will take them to Des Moines, Iowa (April 8th). From there, Ellie Rowsell and company will head over to Lincoln, St. Louis, Austin, Dallas and more before concluding their tour in the middle of this month. Wolf Alice will then return to North America for an additional tour in the autumn.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Wolf Alice will be making live appearances at Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury this summer. It all comes after the band took home the BRIT Award for Best Group in February, a win bassist Theo Ellis said was “absolutely unbelievable.”

A message from Joff x pic.twitter.com/8th1PPuEyP — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) April 7, 2022