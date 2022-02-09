Wolf Alice take home award for Best Group at BRITs 2022









Wolf Alice took home the award for Group Of The Year at last night’s (February 8th) BRIT Awards 2022, marking their first win at the annual music awards ceremony.

The group were nominated alongside the likes of Coldplay, Little Mix, D-Block Europe and London Grammar. Emerging victorious, Wolf Alice were presented the coveted award by Italian Eurovision song contest winners Måneskin.

In their acceptance speech, Wolf Alice’s bassist Theo Ellis said: “That’s absolutely unbelievable. I think we’re quite shocked. I think we’d really like to thank our record label Dirty Hit who completely took us to this position we’re in now. Without them, we would have never got here,” before adding that he and the other members of Wolf Alice are “so proud to be in a band in this day and age and to do it with the four of us. I’m gonna get battered!” he concluded.

As they left the stage, Wolf Alice guitarist Joff Oddie leaned into the microphone and joked: “We’d like to announce we’re forming a supergroup with these guys (Måneskin) as well”.

Elsewhere, Wolf Alice are set to embark on their postponed UK tour later this month (February 14th) starting in Glasgow. The string of shows will include three headline dates at London’s Eventim Apollo. The tour was originally scheduled to take place in January but was made impossible because of safety concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19

US fans of Wolf Alice will be pleased to hear that the group will also be setting off on a North American tour later this year. As well as headline dates, the four-piece will support Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers at the famous Colorado Red Rocks amphitheatre, before opening for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl.