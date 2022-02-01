Wolf Alice announce 2022 North American tour dates









Wolf Alice have announced a new string of 2022 North American tour dates. The band, who already had a number of UK and European dates on the docket for this year, will now cross the Atlantic to give the States a taste of Blue Weekend.

Having originally made the trek over to the US during the fall and winter of 2021, Wolfe Alice are now coming back to hit some of the markets that they missed the first time around. The group also already had some brief US tour dates ready to go, mostly as an opening act for either Bleachers or Halsey. Now, however, they have their very own headlining shows ready to go.

For those unaware, Wolf Alice are playing a ton of shows in 2022. By my last count, it was somewhere close to 65 that are currently on the schedule, and those come right off the heels of their first leg of the Blue Weekend tour, which brings them to around 100 shows in a little less than nine months time. Obviously, the group must have missed touring, because they’re not holding back this time around.

That’s good news, not just for Wolf Alice as a band that can draw a crowd, but also for live music as a whole. Covid is still keeping most artists from touring at full capacity, and a number of shows around the world are being subjected to last-minute cancellations. But Wolf Alice are staying on the road, and with any luck, it’s a sign that other groups can safely do so as well.

Check out the newly announced North American tour dates down below.

Wolf Alice Tour Dates:

March

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Buckhead

03/22 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

03/24 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

03/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

03/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University XL Live

03/28 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

03/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

April

04/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

04/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

04/08 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

94/11 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

04/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

June

06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl