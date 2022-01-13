Wolf Alice reschedule UK tour dates and postpone European run









British rockers Wolf Alice have confirmed their rescheduled dates for their forthcoming 2022 UK tour. In addition to this, they’ve also postponed their European run of shows.

Last week, on January 4th, the band announced that their UK tour, which was due to commence later this month, had been postponed due to the recent surge in Covid cases in the UK.

The band announced via Twitter that they were “absolutely gutted” at the decision but added that “people’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows”.

The shows have now been pushed back a month, and are scheduled to be played across February and March, kicking off at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on February 14th, 15th and 16th, which will be followed by a trio of shows at London’s iconic Hammersmith Apollo.

In a statement posted online, the band explained: “We are sorry to announce that due to high Covid case numbers, risk and the complexity of navigating a tour through countries with disparate entry and lockdown requirements that we are postponing the Mainland European leg of our Blue Weekend tour”.

They continued: “We are moving as many of these dates as possible to November, we wish it was sooner, but with a majority of acts rescheduling at the same time it is super hard to find availabilities… Our UK tour will now take place in February if it is safe at that point to do so. All rescheduled dates are here, all original tickets are still valid and if you can not make the new date you can get a refund.”

The band were keen to stress their apologies for the inconvenience caused, but also highlighted that the fun will be only heightened by the wait: “We are so sorry for this inconvenience, know that we are desperate to come and play for you especially in the places we haven’t been for so long and that when we can the joy will be all the more immense!!!”. The Dublin shows are also yet to be rescheduled, but new dates will be announced shortly.

Wolf Alice released their third studio album, Blue Weekend, back in June. Rating it 9.2 out of 10, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “Blue Weekend doesn’t just entertain the idea that a rock band is worth obsessing over: it fully embodies the notion. Wolf Alice have released another brilliant, catchy, and euphoric blast of indie rock that is designed to be played over and over again. Once the final sounds fade away, the first thing you want to do is start the journey all over again.”

See the official statement, below.