Wolf Alice postpone UK tour due to Covid-19









Wolf Alice have decided that they are set to postpone their UK tour, which was set to commence in just five days, owing to concerns regarding the current situation with Covid-19.

The band had previously postponed a select number of shows in Glasgow and Dublin, however, now they have confirmed that the decision has been taken to rearrange all of the planned 20 dates.

In a statement released on their social media platforms, they stated: “We are absolutely gutted to announce that we have decided to postpone our upcoming tour this January.” Later outlining that they were concerned about playing indoor shows at present.

As of yet, no re-arranged dates have been announced, however, the band has confirmed that these will be confirmed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, they have stated that refunds will be available for those who can’t attend the re-arranged shows.

Currently, the band’s European tour beginning in February beginning in Paris looks to still be going ahead, as they take Blue Weekend on the road following the release last year.

You can check out their full statement on the matter below.