Steve Carell joins John Krasinski's fantasy comedy 'IF'









When he’s not working on the horror thriller series A Quiet Place, actor and filmmaker John Krasinski is better known for his role in the US Office, a comedy series that has captured the imagination and attention of millions of viewers worldwide. Back in 2019, Krasinski announced that he would be teaming up with Ryan Reynolds to create a new fantasy comedy called Imaginary Friends, a plan that has only recently been picked up again following the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic in the past two years.

Writing, directing and co-starring in the brand new film that has been recently renamed IF, Krasinski has recruited the likes of Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming and Louis Gossett Jr. to join him on the revitalised project. Being released by Paramount, the film is surely due to be one of the most significant comedy hits of next year, with plenty more cast members still to be added to the impressive ensemble.

With the film still in the pre-production stage, major plot details are currently thin on the ground, though it is thought to follow a man (Reynolds) who has the ability to talk and interact with other people’s imaginary friends, no matter if they have been long forgotten. Whilst he finds plenty of fantastical friends, many of the disgruntled discarded entities turn evil, with Reynold’s character the only one capable of saving the day.

Reuniting with his Office co-star, Steve Carrell, Krasinski has orchestrated yet another reunion in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw who have previously starred in Killing Eve together. With Paramount eager to get the film out of the door as soon as possible, the studio has set a release date for the film on November 17th, 2023.

Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF pic.twitter.com/KAEWdzmn9Y — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 25, 2022