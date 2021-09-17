Jodie Comer discusses the potential for a ‘Killing Eve’ movie







With thanks to the wonderfully penned script from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, BBC’s Killing Eve has become an international sensation, with the fourth and final season of the show set to air in 2022. Jodie Comer, who plays the fan-favourite villain, Villanelle, has hinted however that the final season may not be the last we see of the iconic characters.

Comer joins Sandra Oh as the titular Eve as well as the Harry Potter star Fiona Shaw and Steve Pemberton, in the spikey drama following the lives of a security operative and an assassin. Whilst the show intended to come to an end in 2022, Jodie Comer has recently reported to ITV’s This Morning that more of the show could be on the way.

Asked by host Phillip Schofield about whether there is potential for a Killing Eve movie, Comer responded, “I don’t think so. I think they’re kind of keeping their options open, like who knows what the future holds. But for sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that”.

Discussing the show’s finale, Comer added, “We just want to make sure we end it on a good note that’s satisfying for the audience but is also truthful to the characters”. Previously discussing the “bittersweet” experience of filming the final series in an interview with Digital Spy, Comer noted, “I definitely had a moment when I looked at the clapperboard the other day before doing a take and I was like, ‘Oh God’”. Continuing, she added, “I was thinking about the moment when that’s going to be the last take, I felt a bit emotional”.

Killing Eve season four is scheduled to be released in 2022, with executive producers including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris and Damon Thomas.

