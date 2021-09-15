Phoebe Waller-Bridge may be the ‘Indiana Jones 5’ lead







After having taken the entertainment industry by storm in 2016 with Fleabag, the British actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge has quickly become a Hollywood hot property, appearing in Killing Eve, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Indiana Jones 5. Taking on an unknown role in Harrison Ford’s iconic adventure franchise, recent rumours have suggested that Waller-Bridge may even be the next in line to replace the iconic actor in the lead role.

As reported by the British tabloid, The Daily Mail, producer Kathleen Kennedy, who also helms the Star Wars franchise, wants to see “big” changes with Indiana Jones 5, which could see Waller-Bridge take over as the whip-slinging archaeologist. “It would be a huge statement, and a great role for Phoebe,” the publication stated.

Joining the cast in April, Waller-Bridge’s arrival on the set of the brand new film was met with praise, with director James Mangold reporting, “I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers”.

Continuing, the director added, “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself”.

The next instalment will be the “fifth and final” film in the series as Kathleen Kennedy reported at the Disney Investors Day, though for such a lucrative franchise, we would be very surprised to see the total end of the story. Perhaps this is merely the end of the road for Harrison Ford’s iteration of the character and the spirit of Indiana Jones will be carried over for a brand new actor, perhaps Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Originally scheduled for a July 2019 release, the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed back the release date quite dramatically to July 29, 2022. We eagerly await its arrival.

Take a look at our first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5 below.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has stepped out in Glasgow to shoot scenes for the new Indiana Jones movie. https://t.co/CwLoQpnfKR



Credit: Wattie Cheung pic.twitter.com/McylR6Qs1r — STV News (@STVNews) July 14, 2021

