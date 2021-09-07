Phoebe Waller-Bridge departs 'Mr and Mrs Smith' series







Following her run on the wildly successful BBC series Fleabag, British actors don’t get much bigger than the current popularity of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Having signed on to appear alongside Donald Glover in Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, Waller-Bridge has however recently pulled out of the project.

As quoted in a report from Variety, it is believed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the production over creative differences with her co-star and producer Donald Glover. Having previously worked together on Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, the parting of Waller-Bridge from the project is believed to be amicable.

Waller-Bridge already has a busy schedule with some high-profile projects including starring in Indiana Jones 5, executive producing the final series of Killing Eve and co-writing the latest James Bond flick, No Time to Die.

The brand new Amazon series is based on the feature film of the same name released in 2005, directed by Doug Liman, featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The story follows a married couple of two spies who are both hired to assassinate each other. Adapting the film into a series was an idea conceived by Donald Glover who remains on the series as a co-creative producer and executive producer as well as starring in front of the camera.

Donald Glover has reportedly signed a new colossal TV deal with Amazon. The multi-talented artist will leave his current contract with FX, the Disney-owned subsidiary that produced Glover’s highly acclaimed show Atlanta.

Despite Glover signing a deal and switching networks to Amazon, it won’t impact the future of Atlanta as FX has already signed him up to create season three and season four of the hit show. Production for both seasons is set to begin in March and the seasons will be filmed back-to-back as FX hope to air the show as soon as possible as the series last aired in May 2018. However, where the show will end up after season four remains unknown.

Check out the trailer for the original Mr. & Mrs. Smith film below:

