‘Squid Game’ star Park Hae-soo cast in new Netflix disaster film ‘Great Flood’









South Korean actors Park Hae-soo of Squid Game and Kim Da-mi have been confirmed for lead roles in Netflix’s upcoming disaster film Great Flood.

Earlier this week, Netflix Korea shared that Park Hae-soo, best known internationally for Squid Game and Money Heist Korea, and Kim Da-mi of Our Beloved Summer would be leading the upcoming disaster film.

“The flood hits on earth’s final day, and the story of those struggling in flooded apartments starts,” reads the caption on the Instagram post announcing the cast update. Netflix has yet to announce the release date for Great Flood.

It has been reported that Kim will play the part of Anna, an artificial intelligence researcher who grapples with a catastrophic flood that threatens all life on the dry ground. Meanwhile, Park portrays Hee-jo, a member of a security team who makes it his mission to rescue Anna from the impending natural disaster.

The Light of Fantasy has been named as the production company for the film, a company founded by esteemed producer and director Jeon Ryeo-kyung, best known for his work on the 2013 action-thriller The Terror Live.

Great Flood marks Park Hae-soo’s second Netflix movie of 2022, following April’s spy-action film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. He also recently starred in the South Korean remake of the hit drama Money Heist, in which he played former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho, the recreation of the Spanish-language original’s Berlin.

Kim Da-mi’s most recent project was an appearance in the 2021 romance series Our Beloved Summer, where she starred alongside Parasite’s Choi Woo-shik.

Elsewhere, it has recently been announced that a Squid Game spin-off is under production. Squid Game: The Challenge will be played by 456 players, competing and racing to grab 45.6 billion Korean Won.

In a written statement, the players will “compete through a series of games inspired by the original show,” along with “surprising new additions”.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” explains Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

See the Instagram announcement for the Great Flood update below. As yet, an official trailer for the film hasn’t been issued. More updates to follow in due course.