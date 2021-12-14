'Parasite' actor Park So-dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer









Star of the 2019 Best Picture and Palme d’Or winner, Parasite, Park So-dam has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The most common type of thyroid cancer, according to the NHS, Park So-dam discovered the news during a regular health checkup and has already undergone surgery to sort out the issue. Severely disrupting the production plans of her next film titled Special Delivery, according to her agency, ArtistCompany, this setback has left Dam feeling “very disappointed”.

Issuing a statement regarding the news, the agency added: “The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for Special Delivery and actress Park So-dam, as well as the actors and crew of Special Delivery overcoming this difficult time together”. Putting the priority of Park So-dam’s health front and centre, the agency concluded by saying, “Actor Park So-dam will focus on her recovery so that she can see you all healthy in the future, and ArtistCompany will also do our best to help the actor recover her health”.

As well as appearing in the successful South Korean TV series The Priests and The Silenced, Park So-dam shot to international fame upon the release of Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, co-starring Cho Yeo Jeong, Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. Becoming the very first non-English-language film to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards, Parasite was one of the rare independent foreign films that managed to seep into the interest of the mainstream.

Bong Joon Ho’s modern masterpiece is a thriller and social commentary rolled into one, criticising the structures of capitalism that force its inhabitants to unwillingly live like parasites off of one another. A pertinent message for such a tumultuous time, such explains why Parasite still remains a film glued into public consciousness, despite being over two years old.