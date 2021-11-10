‘Star Wars’ movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ significantly delayed









It’s pretty uncommon for Disney to sway from their strict release schedule, though for the Star Wars franchise, frequent disruptions and creative indifferences have led to a cobbled road of production. Following the disastrous logistical puzzle of solving Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, the franchise has long been in disrepair, with fans having little hope to cling onto aside from The Mandolorian on Disney+ and the promise of a new Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Further delays have been recently reported in the series, however, with Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins experiencing a setback on her Rogue Squadron feature film. A strange proposition when it was announced in 2020, Rogue Squadron is the Star Wars film that no one asked for, showing Disney remaining reliant on the nostalgia of the series to see success. Patty Jenkins and writer Matthew Robinson have been developing the latest release for over a year, though sources close to the film are reporting that complications with Jenkins’ schedule have delayed production significantly.

Taken off the production schedule, it is likely Rogue Squadron will shift from its December 22, 2023 release date. Patty Jenkins is currently also developing Wonder Woman 3 for Warner Brothers as well as a Cleopatra feature film for Paramount starring Gal Gadot.

Whilst baying Star Wars fans wait for a new feature film following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, Disney has been focusing their cosmic efforts on Disney+ with the release of The Book of Boba Fett later this year. This will be followed by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and Ahsoka, as well as season three of The Mandolorian in 2022.

Take a look at the short teaser for Rogue Squadron below, with Patty Jenkins discussing her passion behind the project, detailing her personal connection to the central story.