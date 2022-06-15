‘Squid Game’ spin-off announced by Netflix









Squid Game is being translated from television serial to live action, according to reports issued on Netflix. Squid Game: The Challenge will be played by 456 players, competing and racing to grab 45.6 billion Korean Won. In a written statement, the players will “compete through a series of games inspired by the original show,” along with “surprising new additions”.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” explains Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is going to be shot in the United Kingdom, and proves to be a co-venture between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E).

This announcement comes days after Netflix announced its intentions to renew the series for a second season. Gi-hun and the Front Man will be returning to the series as a collection of characters. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk requested that actors Gong Yoo and Lee Byung Hun, with whom he had previously worked, appear as the recruiter and the Front Man, respectively, in Squid Game.

Squid Game is the most watched show on Netflix. The show was seen as both a commentary based on the economic struggles of the writer and director early in life, as well as the class disparity in South Korea and capitalism.

Casting is announced on the Squid Game Casting website for English speakers from all over the world are invited to contribute to the finished work, which will add to the vibrancy and energy of the television series. The television serial is one of the latest additions being added to the roster of live entertainment on Netflix. And so it grows from a single television serial into something grander and more inclusive of the appeals from across the world.