Spike Lee picks 95 essential films for every filmmaker









Spike Lee, the American film director, producer, writer, and actor who finally won his first Academy Award in 2019, has offered some advice to all budding filmmakers trying to find their way into Hollywood.

Having made his directorial debut back in 1986 with his film She’s Gotta Have It, Lee has since built his cinematic reputation by challenging issues such as urban crime, poverty, race relations and discrimination against the Black community in running themes through his work.

Lee’s films, typically referred to as ‘Spike Lee Joints’, range from the critically acclaimed comedy-drama Do The Right Thing – which earned Lee mainstream success in 1989 – to his most recent feature film BlacKkKlansman which secured victory at the Oscars in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

In an interview, Lee once said: “I consider myself a storyteller. I feel that is what good directors do, they are really just following criteria: is this a good story? Is this the story I want to tell? All we’re trying to do is the hard task of making interesting, thought-provoking films. I don’t choose stories based on how controversial they are… I’ve never wanted to make mindless entertainment.”

He added, “There have been more occasions than not where critics review what they feel is the persona of Spike Lee, what their personal views are about me, as opposed to reviewing the film. Therefore they neglect the people who work behind the camera and those who work in front of the camera and focus on Spike Lee — to the detriment of the film.”

For Lee, studying the history of cinema and those that pioneered specific genres is an essential part of finding your own identity. In the early 1990s, Lee began teaching a course about filmmaking at Harvard and, in 1993, he started teaching at New York University’s acclaimed Tisch School of the Arts in the Graduate Film Program.

Lee’s desire to continually teach film led to him receiving his master of fine arts from Tisch and, subsequently, to his appointment to artistic director in 2002. Even now, Lee is a tenured professor at NYU. Lee, being the forward-thinking man he is, opted against the idea of providing his students with a mountain of reading material and, instead, handed them a list of films that he considers essential for all students of cinema.

The list, which includes names such as Ingmar Bergman, Fritz Lang, Alfred Hitchcock, Jim Jarmusch, Francois Truffaut and Roman Polanski, also cooks up a few surprises which, most notably, includes Stanley Kubrick film Spartacus instead of his pioneering sci-fi effort 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The list though, which is made up of 95 films in total, was initially just 87 names upon its first release. However, after the internet pointed out that Lee had failed to include a single female filmmaker Lee adjusted his list.

Spike Lee’s 95 favourite films:

The Hurt Locker by Kathryn Bigelow, 2008

Sugar Cane Alley by Euzhan Palcy, 1983

Swept Away by Lina Wertmuller, 1974

Seven Beauties by Lina Wertmuller, 1975

The Piano by Jane Campion, 1993

Daughters of the Dust by Julie Dash, 1991

The Seduction of Mimi by Lina Wertmuller, 1972

Love and Anarchy by Lina Wertmuller, 1973

Bad Lieutenant by Abel Ferrara, 1992

Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa, 1950

Yojimbo by Akira Kurosawa, 1961

Ran by Akira Kurosawa, 1985

Rear Window by Alfred Hitchcock, 1954

Vertigo by Alfred Hitchcock, 1958

North by Northwest by Alfred Hitchcok, 1959

Bonnie and Clyde by Arthur Penn, 1967

The Conformist by Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970

Last Tango in Paris by Bernardo Bertolucci, 1972

Ace in the Hole by Billy Wilder, 1951

Some Like It Hot by Billy Wilder, 1959

Killer of Sheep by Charles Burnett, 1977

Night of the Hunter by Charles Laughton, 1955

Raising Arizona by Coen Brothers, 1987

The Bridge on the River Kwai by David Lean, 1957

Lawrence of Arabia by David Lean, 1962

On the Waterfront by Elia Kazan, 1954

A Face in the Crowd by Elia Kazan, 1957

La Strada by Federico Fellini, 1954

La Dolce Vita by Federico Fellini, 1960

8 ½ by Federico Fellini, 1963

City of Gods by Fernando Meirelles, Katia Lund, 2002

The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola, 1972

The Godfather: Part II by Francis Ford Coppola, 1974

400 Blows by Francois Truffaut, 1959

Day for Night by Francois Truffaut, 1973

Patton by Franklin J. Schnaffner, 1970

Mad Max by George Miller, 1979

The Road Warrior by George Miller, 1981

Battle of Algiers by Gillo Pontecorvo, 1966

The Last Detail by Hal Ashby, 1973

Breathless by Jean-Luc Goddard, 1960

West Side Story by Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise, 1961

Stranger than Paradise by Jim Jarmusch, 1984

The Train by John Frankenheimer, 1964

The Maltese Falcon by John Huston, 1941

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre by John Huston, 1948

Fat City by John Huston, 1972

Midnight Cowboy by John Schlesinger, 1969

Marathon Man by John Schlesinger, 1969

Boyz n the Hood by John Singleton, 1991

Los Olvidados by Luis Bunuel, 1950

Black Orpheus by Marcel Camus, 1959

Home of the Brave by Mark Robson, 1949

Mean Streets by Martin Scorcese, 1973

Raging Bull by Martin Scorsese, 1980

Apocalypto by Mel Gibson, 2006

Casablanca by Michael Curtiz, 1942

Thief by Michael Mann, 1981

The Red Shoes by Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, 1948

Coolie High by Michael Schultz, 1975

I Am Cuba by Mikhail Kalatozov, 1964

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest by Milos Forman, 1975

District 9 by Neill Blomkamp, 2009

In the Heat of the Night by Norman Jewison, 1967

Touch of Evil by Orson Welles, 1958

Blue Collar by Paul Schrader, 1978

White Heat by Raoul Walsh, 1949

Is Paris Burning? By Rene Clement, 1966

Mash by Robert Altman, 1970

To Kill a Mockingbird by Robert Mulligan, 1962

Rome Open City by Roberto Rossellini, 1945

Paisan by Roberto Rossellini, 1946

Chinatown by Roman Polanski, 1974

Black Rain by Shohei Imamura, 1989

Dog Day Afternoon by Sidney Lumet, 1975

Singin’ in the Rain by Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly, 1952

Paths of Glory by Stanley Kubrick, 1957

Spartacus by Stanley Kubrick, 1960

Dr. Strangelove by Stanley Kubrick, 1964

Kung Fu Hustle by Stephen Chow, 2004

Dirty Pretty Things by Stephen Frears, 2002

Hoop Dreams by Steve James, 1984

Close Encounters of the Third Kind by Steven Spielberg, 1977

Empire of the Sun by Steven Spielberg, 1987

Cool Hand Luke by Stuart Rosenberg, 1967

Badlands by Terrence Malick, 1973

Days of Heaven by Terrence Malick, 1978

The Wizard of Oz by Victor Fleming, 1939

An American in Paris by Vincente Minnelli, 1951

Lust for Life by Vincente Minnelli, 1956

The Bicycle Thief by Vittorio de Sica, 1948

Miracle in Milan by Vittorio de Sica, 1951

Dead End by William Wyler, 1937

Zelig by Woody Allen, 1983